Goldsboro man facing child sex charge after 2 juveniles file complaint, police say

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A civilian contractor working at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base is facing a child sex charge, Goldsboro police said Friday.

A complaint was first filed on Tuesday by two juveniles and Goldsboro police investigated the report, officials said.

“The victims reported being sexually assaulted multiple times over a six-year period,” police said in a news release.

Thomas Jason Hall, 42, of Claiborne Street in Goldsboro was arrested Friday morning on Seymour Johnson Air Force Base.

Hall is charged with statutory sex offense with a child less than 15 years old, police said in a news release.

Hall is being held in the Wayne County jail on a $200,000 bond.

His first court appearance is planned for Wayne County District Court on Monday.