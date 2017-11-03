Gummy bears that hospitalized 6 students contained meth, deputies say

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Laced gummy bears that sent six Alabama high school students to the hospital were tainted with methamphetamine, authorities say.

Sgt. Joe Mahoney with the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the drug’s presence to WKRG.

Rena Philips, a spokesperson for the school system, says a teacher noticed the students appeared to be “loopy.” Officials say out of precaution they were transported for treatment and evaluation.

EARLIER: Laced gummy bears send 6 high school students to hospital

The students are all doing okay and did not suffer any serious injury.

Three teens, boys between 14 and 17 years old, are charged with distribution of a controlled substance in the case.

The three arrested teens are not being identified. They are not part of the group of six students who were hospitalized.

“I’m disappointed in one, the parents, and two, the school board,” said parent Tracey Smith. “I don’t understand how they don’t know this is going on, but it is what it is.”