Man using ice cream truck to lure kids in Durham sex assaults still on the loose, police say

Isam Fathee Mohamed Rahmah in a photo from Durham police.

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police said Friday they are looking for a sexual assault suspect who is using an ice cream truck to lure children.

Isam Fathee Mohamed Rahmah, 51, is wanted for several cases of first-degree kidnapping and indecent liberties with a child, Durham police said in a news release Friday afternoon.

The cases involve two boys who reported that they were recently sexually assaulted inside Rahmah’s truck, according to Durham police.

The cases were just reported to police but happened Oct. 22 in the 1100 block of South Hoover Road and Oct. 25 in the 300 block of Junction Road, police said.

Police said the ice cream truck is a red Ford van with numerous pictures of popsicles on the side and back, with North Carolina license plate PCZ-3617.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator D. Mussatti at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29349 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.

