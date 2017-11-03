Masked man tries to attack 13-year-old girl walking to bus stop, Fayetteville police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Fayetteville police said a male suspect attempted to attack a 13-year-old girl as she was walking to the bus stop Thursday morning.

Around 6:40 a.m., police were called to a street adjacent to Carvers Fall Road following the attempted attack.

The suspect grabbed the girl but she was able to get away and run home, police said.

The victim was not injured.

The victim told police she didn’t know the race of the suspect but he stood 6 feet tall and had a stocky build. He was dressed in a dark-colored zip-up hoodie, dark jeans and a black mask.

The suspect was described to have smelled of alcohol and marijuana.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation or the identity of the suspect is asked to contact Detective A. Comer with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 703-7752 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE “P3 Tips” app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.