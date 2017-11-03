Massive CSX rail hub project in Rocky Mount could be in jeopardy

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) – A massive CSX rail hub that was to be built in Edgecombe County could be put on hold, the company said Friday.

A statement released by CSX said read in part:

“Since March CSX has been focused on adopting a new, and significantly different, operating plan that is designed to drive better performance, create a superior service product for our customers and result in safer, more efficient operations.”

CSX said it is reviewing its intermodal business, which includes existing and planned projects.

“CSX appreciates the partnership we have developed with the State of North Carolina and we look forward to continuing the dialogue with the State about CCX and our new operating plan,” the company said in a release.

In July, 2016, Gov. Pat McCrory helped announce that the Carolina Connector Intermodal Terminal, which was expected to open in 2020, would be built near Rocky Mount.

RELATED: CSX hub to be built in Edgecombe County, McCrory announces

CSX said the intermodal connector would be a state of the art facility that would directly employ 147 people with an average salary of $64,047 per year.

The facility was expected to eventually employ 300 people directly in Rocky Mount.

The CSX project was planned to be placed in Johnston County but was met with opposition.

CSX wanted to build a rail yard in Selma that would include 450 acres of land. To make room for that cargo hub — in an original plan — several residents would have to sell their homes through eminent domain.

Although CSX would not confirm that the project is officially on hold or set to be cancelled, Gov. Roy Cooper said in a statement that, “We understand CSX is moving to a new business model, and that it may ultimately result in a different plan for Rocky Mount. I believe in Eastern North Carolina and will keep working to show CSX that Rocky Mount is the right place for them.”