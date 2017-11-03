NC parents charged after baby suffers broken bones, bruised brain, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP/WNCN) — Police in North Carolina have charged a couple with felony child abuse after an 8-week-old was found suffering from multiple fractures and a head injury.

A report from Winston-Salem police said officers responded on May 5 to a call about an unresponsive child at a home in the 4200 block of Brownsboro Road.

The infant was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, where doctors determined the infant was suffering from fractures to the ribs, lower leg and foot that were in various stages of healing.

The child was also suffering from a subdural hematoma.

Authorities said Friday that they have charged 20-year-old Latosha Evonne Giles and 26-year-old Tommy Isiah Murchison each with four counts of felony child abuse.

A news release identified Giles and Murchison as the parents of the child, who is currently in foster care.

The two are being held in the Forsyth County Jail on $75,000 bond apiece. It’s not known if they have attorneys.

The child is in foster care.