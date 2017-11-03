NC State students get excited about homecoming game against Clemson

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina State University is looking for redemption Saturday as the Wolfpack take on Clemson.

Friday night, fans took over Hillsborough Street in Raleigh.

The Red And White Week parade gave students and members of the community to show their Pack pride for homecoming weekend.

N.C. State is 6-2 so far this season.

Last year, they also faced off against Clemson and lost in overtime.

But, fans say the team is stronger than it has been in years and excitement is building.

“Oh my gosh, campus has been amazing! It’s just livened up completely, so different than in my past three years here. All of the students are really getting behind it,” said N.C. State senior Anna Koel.

Kickoff on Saturday is at 3:30 p.m.