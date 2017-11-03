North Carolina high school football scores — Nov. 3

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A comprehensive look at high school football scores from around the state on Nov. 3, 2017.
Asheville 37, West Henderson 19
Belmont South Point 35, Shelby 15
Boonville Starmount 30, Ashe County 0
Bunn 28, Roanoke Rapids 7
Charlotte Catholic 49, Waxhaw Marvin Ridge 21
Charlotte Mallard Creek 27, Mooresville 0
Charlotte Myers Park 10, Charlotte Independence 0
Charlotte Providence 42, South Mecklenburg 12
Cornelius Hough 47, Charlotte Vance 14
Croatan 46, Pender County 12
Durham Jordan 33, Cary 23
East Bladen 48, West Bladen 12
East Burke 21, Valdese Draughn 12
East Duplin 41, Clinton 21
East Montgomery def. Monroe Central, forfeit
East Rutherford 43, East Gaston 7
Eastern Alamance 55, Mayodan McMichael 0
Eastern Guilford 42, Southern Guilford 10
Edenton Holmes 70, Perquimans 7
Elizabeth City Northeastern 52, Pasquotank County 0
Elkin 39, Alleghany County 0
Erwin Triton 53, Harnett Central 7
Friendship 37, Apex 20
Fuquay-Varina 34, Holly Springs 14
Gastonia Huss 38, Gastonia Ashbrook 21
Gates County 36, Camden County 6
Greene Central 31, Ayden-Grifton 19
Greenville Conley 78, South Central Pitt 43
Jacksonville Northside 49, Jacksonville White Oak 27
Kings Mountain 38, Shelby Crest 14
Kinston 42, North Lenoir 6
Lee County 24, Southern Lee 3
Lenoir Hibriten 35, Morganton Patton 0
Matthews Butler 54, East Mecklenburg 21
Mint Hill Rocky River 44, Charlotte Garinger 13
Mt. Holly Mountain Island Charter 66, Gastonia Highland Tech 15
North Moore 48, Chatham Central 14
North Rowan 49, South Davidson 0
North Stanly 48, South Stanly 0
North Wilkes 57, West Wilkes 6
Northampton County 46, Weldon 0
Northeast Guilford 41, Person 3
Northern Durham 34, Pittsboro Northwood 7
Pamlico County 42, Pinetown Northside 6
Polk County 42, Madison County 24
Princeton 28, Goldsboro Rosewood 27
Raleigh Athens Drive 47, Durham Riverside 6
Reidsville 50, Graham 0
Richlands 43, Holly Ridge Dixon 25
Riverside Martin 42, Jones County 0
Robbinsville 49, Andrews 25
Rocky Mount 40, Northern Nash 12
Salemburg Lakewood 28, Rose Hill Union 0
South Granville 49, Oxford Webb 0
Southeast Guilford 51, Southwestern Randolph 14
Southern Vance 20, Northern Vance 14
Southwest Onslow 43, Rocky Point Trask 14
Swain County 41, Carolina Gladiators (Independent) 14
Tarboro 49, Robersonville South Creek 2
Topsail 45, North Brunswick 21
Washington 47, West Craven 28
Weddington 45, Waxhaw Cuthbertson 0
West Brunswick 33, South Brunswick 0
West Charlotte 50, Huntersville Hopewell 6
West Forsyth 17, Kernersville Glenn 14
West Mecklenburg 73, Charlotte Berry Tech 8
West Montgomery 30, Albemarle 6
Western Alamance 33, Northern Guilford 0
Whiteville 47, South Columbus 14
Wilkes Central 37, East Wilkes 13
Wilmington Laney 28, Wilmington Ashley 7
Wilson Fike 31, Wilson Hunt 6
NCISAA-1A
First Round
Halifax Academy 46, Bethel Christian Academy-Kinston 20
NCISAA-Division II
First Round
Charlotte Country Day 39, Metrolina Christian Academy 25
Charlotte Latin 30, Raleigh Wake Christian 7
NCISAA-Division I
First Round
Charlotte Christian 42, Arden Christ School 6
Charlotte Providence Day 48, High Point Christian Academy 14
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/