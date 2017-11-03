NYPD says it is building rape case against Harvey Weinstein

Harvey Weinstein
FILE - In this March 2, 2014 file photo, Harvey Weinstein arrives at the Oscars in Los Angeles. Disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein's membership in the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has been revoked by its board. The decision was reached Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017, in an emergency session. It comes after recent reports by The New York Times and The New Yorker that revealed sexual harassment and rape allegations against Weinstein going back decades. The move by the Academy is virtually unprecedented. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) – New York City police investigators believe a 2010 rape allegation made against movie mogul Harvey Weinstein is “credible” and they are gathering evidence to seek an arrest warrant.

Chief of Detectives Robert Boyce said Friday that investigators have interviewed Paz de la Huerta, who publicly accused Weinstein of raping her twice in her apartment.

Boyce said detectives found the “Boardwalk Empire” actress’ story believable and corroborated portions of her account.

Speaking at a police briefing, Boyce also said that if Weinstein were in New York now and the assault allegation were recent, “we’d go right away and make the arrest. No doubt.”

But he said that since Weinstein was in another state and the allegations were years old, investigators have to gather evidence first.

An email message sent to Weinstein representative Sallie Hofmeister was not immediately returned.

