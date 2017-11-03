Raleigh TV station evacuated after fire breaks out

CBS North Carolina photo of fire crews at WRAL Friday night.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Firefighters were on the scene of a working fire at a Raleigh TV station for more than an hour Friday night, officials said.

Firefighters received a call about a fire at Capitol Broadcasting Company, which owns WRAL, around 7:45 p.m.

As of 9 p.m., firefighters were still on scene in the 2600 block of Western Boulevard and employees were allowed back inside the building.

WRAL said on social media there was a small fire on the second floor and the building was evacuated for some time.

