UNC identifies former student arrested following on-campus fire, explosion

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – Officials said Joshua Daniel Edwards, 24, was arrested in connection with the fire and explosion on UNC’s campus Thursday afternoon.

Edwards was at one time a student at UNC, records show.

Charges have not been formally filed against Edwards.

A fire was started at “Davie Poplar” just before 4 p.m. A device also exploded at that same scene.

A witness to the fire said the suspect screamed “This is the Revelation! You’ve witnessed the anti-Christ!” as he was on the ground being detained.

He also repeated “Hail Satan!” multiple times, the witness told CBS North Carolina.

UNC police alerted Carrboro police about a suspicious vehicle on W. Weaver Street that was connected to the fire on campus.

The area around that suspicious vehicle was evacuated until an all clear was given around 9 p.m.

CBS North Carolina will update this story as it develops.