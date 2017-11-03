UNC’s ‘Davie Poplar’ at center of attention following fire

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – After a fire and device exploded on UNC’s campus – a historic tree is getting a lot of attention.

Legend has it if “Davie Poplar” falls, the University will crumble.

“Something bad could’ve really happened,” UNC freshman MaCaire King said.

King is one of dozens of people that stopped at “Davie Poplar” to take a picture Friday.

“I’ve sat under that tree many times,” UNC professor Reid Barbour said.

The centuries-old tree is a landmark on UNC’s campus.

It’s one that students and staff, including Barbour, pass every day.

“It’s just a really beautiful tree, and why someone would attack a really beautiful tree is beyond belief and beyond understanding,” he said.

The tree and its surrounding area is now a crime scene.

Crews inspected the tree Friday morning after flames climbed one side of it the day before.

“This is the best case scenario,” King said. “There could’ve been so much more that occurred because of this.”

Less than 24 hours after the incident, crews tried to determine how the fire started.

They found books, light bulbs, and what they believed to be hair left behind at the scene.

Crews said a protectant would be put in it ensure it continues to stand in McCorkle Place.

“I know that they’re going to do everything that they can to help this tree,” Barbour said.

“It really is a horrific thing, but I think in the long run of the University it will really just go to show resilience,” King told CBS North Carolina.

A professor was injured in the explosion. He said he suffered first- and second degree burns.