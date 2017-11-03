Warm Friday, cooler air moves in this weekend

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — November 2017 is starting off more like the beginning of October. That weather won’t be changing today either, but there are some big changes coming this weekend and again next week.

High pressure off the southeast coast will lead to quiet conditions in central North Carolina again today before a weak cold front moves through the area early Saturday. An isolated shower will be possible as the front slides through Saturday, along with cooler temperatures. The second half of the weekend looks warmer and drier with temperatures back into the 70s.

This is also the weekend we turn our clocks back one hour before we go to bed Saturday night. Daylight Saving Time ends at 2 a.m. Sunday morning and Standard Time begins. This is also a great time to change the batteries in your smoke detectors.

Warmer weather returns Monday and Tuesday as highs creep back into the mid and upper 70s. A stronger cold front will move into the region Tuesday night into Wednesday, bringing a few showers and a return of cooler temperatures by the middle of next week.

Friday will be the warmest day of the week with mostly sunny skies. The high will be 80.

Friday night will mild with partly cloudy skies and lows near 60 degrees.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a slight risk of a shower. The high will be 68, after a morning low of 60. The rain risk will be 20 percent.

Sunday will be partly cloudy. The high will be 75, after a morning low of 54.

Monday will be mostly sunny. The high will be 77, after a morning low of 56.

Tuesday will be partly sunny with a chance of a late-day shower. The high will be 75, after a morning low of 57. The rain risk will be 20 percent.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy and cooler with a few showers possible. The high will be 65, after a morning low of 54. The rain risk will be 30 percent.

Thursday will be cooler and drier with temperatures in the 60s after a morning low of 43.

This forecast was prepared by the CBS North Carolina weather team and is based on the latest information available and years of weather forecasting in North Carolina. It was not produced by a computer like many forecasts you find on the web, social media and smart phone apps.

