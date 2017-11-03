Woman wanted in Wake County accused of biting, spitting on officers

Keyana McMillian in a photo from WECT.

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) — A woman wanted on charges out of Wake County assaulted officers during her arrest at a Wilmington hotel Thursday night.

Keyana McMillian was apprehended by officers with the Wilmington Police Department at the Extended Stay America hotel on New Centre Drive at approximately 8:30 p.m.

Wilmington Police Department spokesperson Linda Thompson said that McMillan bit, kicked and spit on officers during her arrest.

McMillan has been charged with:

  • assault on law enforcement officer inflicting serious injury
  • assault on a government officials/law enforcement officer
  • two counts of malicious conduct by a prisoner
  • giving fictitious information to an officer

She also faces common law robbery and probation violation charges out of Wake County.

Her bond was set at $75,000.

