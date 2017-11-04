1 killed in shooting outside NC Taco Bell

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) — One person was rushed to the hospital and later died after a shooting in Rowan County Friday night.

The incident happened just before 9 p.m. in the parking lot of Taco Bell on E. Innes Street in Salisbury.

The victim ran from the scene into the FT Tobacco Company located at 618 E. Innes St. and collapsed, officials say.

Police said the victim was transported to Novant Rowan Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

The name of the victim has not been released.

According to officials, several vehicles in the parking lot of the Taco Bell and a nearby KFC were also damaged in the shooting.

If anyone has information about this incident, you are asked to call Salisbury police at 704-638-5333.

Officials have not said what may have led to the shooting or if anyone was taken into custody.

