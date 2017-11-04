Early morning fire claims life and animals in Apex

Apex, N.C – Wake County Sheriff’s department confirms an early morning house fire has claimed one life in Apex.

Fire officials for the Fairview Fire Department say the fire started shortly after 6am Saturday morning when the body of a male was discovered.

Another male that was inside the home at the time of the fire managed to make his way out, officials say

Also discovered in the blaze were seven puppies and one dog which were also found deceased, fire officials say

The City-County Bureau of Identification (CCBI) is at the scene assisting the Wake County Sheriff’s Department in their investigation at 2708 Optimist Farm road, according to a CCBI official.

Chief. Barry Spain with the Fairview Fire Department tells CBS North Carolina they have no cause in the fire, however the fire started on the side porch of the home, Chief Spain says.

No details are being released on the exact cause of death of the male or the age of the victim.

The Fairview Fire department, the Fuquay Varina Fire Department, as well as the Holly Spring Fire Department all answered the call which took about 30 minutes to extinguish, Chief Spain says

The fire is not being considered suspicious.

