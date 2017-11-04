Boil water order in effect for all Franklin County customers

LOUISBURG, N.C. (WNCN) — Franklin County Public Utilities has issued a mandatory boil water for all its customers due to low water pressure periods as a result of water leak repair at NC56 and US-1in Franklinton.

The water utility company says the low pressure increases the potential for siphonage and the chance of bacteria developing in the water system, officials state in a press release issued to CBS North Carolina.

Water authority officials that any water that is used for human consumption be boiled even after service is restored.

Franklin County Water advises when boiling the water, to boil the water for at least one minute which should kill any disease causing organisims that might be present in the water. This includes drinking water, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes and hands, along with food preparations.

Bottled water is also recommended as a substitute, authorities say.

Franklin County Water Utilities is asking that residents conserve water any way they can during this event.

The advisory is in effect until further notification is made.

stayed tuned to CBS North Carolina for any updates to this story and at WNCN.com