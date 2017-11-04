Items taken from several unlocked cars in Fuquay-Varina

FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities in Fuquay-Varina are looking for suspects after several cars had items taken from them late Friday night and early Saturday morning.

All of the cars that had items stolen were unlocked, Fuquay-Varina police said.

The incidents happened in the following neighborhoods: South Lakes, Morgan Creek, Sunset Forest, Willow Creek and Sandy Springs Town Homes, police said.

Police later released surveillance video of two suspects who were caught on camera just before 2:20 a.m. Sunday. In the video, the pair look around while walking up a driveway and then appear to open the unlocked door of a car.

So far, six victims have reported items were stolen overnight.