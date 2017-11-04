Mayor pro-tem of Hope Mills dies, town announces

HOPE MILLS, N.C. (WNCN) — The mayor pro-tem of Hope Mills has died, the town announced Saturday afternoon.

In addition to serving in government, Gorman worked as an account executive for Holland transportation, according to his LinkedIn profile. He started as a truck driver for Carolina Freight Carriers in 1971 and had worked for Holland for the last 20 years, according to his resume on LinkedIn.

Here is the full statement from Melissa P. Adams, the town manager for Hope Mills:

The Town of Hope Mills Mayor, Board of Commissioners and all the Town staff are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Town of Hope Mills Mayor Pro Tem Bob Gorman. He was a dedicated and honorable public servant and he so loved the Town of Hope Mills. He will be dearly missed by all. Arrangements have not been made at this time.