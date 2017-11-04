Milder by Sunday afternoon, cold front Tuesday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) —Saturday was very gray and mainly cool across central North Carolina. With a stationary front sitting in the southern part of our state, temperatures varied widely across central North Carolina, however Near the Virginia border, highs only reached the 50s, while toward South Carolina, highs reached near 80.

On Saturday, the Triangle had a high of 64; while Fayetteville had a high of 78. The normal high this time of year is 68 with a normal low of 44.

The wedge of cool air will stay in place Saturday night into Sunday morning. Some patchy fog could develop overnight. There could also be an isolated sprinkle in spots, mainly in areas north of the Triangle.

For Sunday, after a cloudy morning; the wedge of cool air will start to erode and milder air will move in during the afternoon along with increasing sunshine. Highs on Sunday should make it into the 70s in most areas.

Monday will be the mildest day of the week with partly sunny skies. A cold front will move through on Tuesday with a chance of showers, as cooler air starts to filter in. The front will sit just to our south on Wednesday and small impulses of instability will move along it. That will throw some moisture our way. The rain chances will go down on Thursday as the front starts to move away from the southeastern U.S.

Drier air will be the rule next Friday and Saturday, but temperatures will be below normal. Lows will drop into the 30s across central North Carolina Friday and Saturday morning.

Tonight will be cloudy with just a slight chance of a sprinkle. Some patchy fog could develop overnight. The overnight low will be 53. Winds will be northeast 3 to 5 mph.

Sunday will be cloudy in the morning with decreasing clouds during the afternoon. The high will be 73. Winds will be light out of the northeast then become southeast during the afternoon.

Sunday Night will be partly cloudy. The overnight low will be 56. Winds will be light out of the south.

Monday will be partly sunny and mild. The high will be 79; winds will be southwest 8 to 12 mph.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a few showers possible. The high will be 68, after a morning low of 58. The rain risk will be 40 percent.

Wednesday will be cloudy with rain possible. The high will be 57; after a morning low of 48. The rain risk will be 60 percent.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. The high will be 58; after a morning low of 43. The rain risk will be 30 percent.

Friday will be mostly sunny but brisk. The high will be 58, after a morning low of 38.

Next Saturday will be mostly sunny and cool. The high will be 60, after a morning low of 35.

This forecast was prepared by the CBS North Carolina weather team and is based on the latest information available and years of weather forecasting in North Carolina. It was not produced by a computer like many forecasts you find on the web, social media and smart phone apps.

