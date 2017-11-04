NC deputy involved in vehicle crash

TROUTMAN, N.C. (WBTV) — It is unclear whether anyone was injured in a two-vehicle wreck involving an Iredell County sheriff’s deputy Saturday afternoon.

The wreck occurred on North Main Street in Troutman around 5:30 p.m.

The road has since been shut down due to the wreck.

The deputy’s vehicle was seriously damaged in the wreck. The wreck caused damage to utility poles and power lines in the area.

It is unclear when the road is expected to reopen.

No other information has been released.

