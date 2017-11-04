NC deputy involved in vehicle crash

By Published:

TROUTMAN, N.C. (WBTV) — It is unclear whether anyone was injured in a two-vehicle wreck involving an Iredell County sheriff’s deputy Saturday afternoon.

CLICK TO VIEW 5 LARGER PHOTOS

The wreck occurred on North Main Street in Troutman around 5:30 p.m.

FACEBOOK USERS: Click here to view 5 larger photos

The road has since been shut down due to the wreck.

The deputy’s vehicle was seriously damaged in the wreck. The wreck caused damage to utility poles and power lines in the area.

It is unclear when the road is expected to reopen.

No other information has been released.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s