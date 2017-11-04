NC high school football playoff brackets released

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) — The North Carolina High School Athletic Association released their final version for the high school football playoff brackets Saturday afternoon.
First-round games will be held Friday at the higher seeds.
The NCHSAA released the original brackets Saturday morning but took them off the website a short time after, stating they didn’t use the most “up-to-date” information to decide the seeding.
The finalized matchups are listed below.
4AA Playoffs
East Bracket
1 Wake Forest v. BYE
8 Britt v. 9 Millbrook
5 Middle Creek v. 12 Laney
4 Sanderson v. BYE
3 Garner Magnet v. BYE
6 Pinecrest v. 11 Athens Drive
7 Leesville Road v. 10 Fuquay – Varina
2 Green Hope v. BYE
West Bracket
1 Mallard Creek v. BYE
8 Richmond v. 9 North Mecklenburg
5 Providence v. 12 South Mecklenburg
4 Page v. BYE
3 Butler v. BYE
6 Myers Park v. 11 East Mecklenburg
7 Hough v. 10 Ardrey Kell
2 West Forsyth v. 15 BYE
4A Playoffs
East Bracket
1 Scotland v. BYE
8 Jordan v. 9 Seventy-First
5 Overhills v. 12 Knightdale
4 South Central v. BYE
3 Cardinal Gibbons v. BYE
6 Heritage v. 11 Purnell Swett
7 Ragsdale v. 10 South View
2 Hoggard v. BYE
West Bracket
1 Harding University v. BYE
8 Porter Ridge v. 9 Davie
5 East Forsyth v. 12 Mooresville
4 West Mecklenburg v. BYE
3 Glenn v. BYE
6 Vance v. 11 Reynolds, R.J.
7 Hickory Ridge v. 10 West Charlotte
2 South Caldwell v. BYE
3AA Playoffs
East Bracket
1 Clayton v. 16 Northwood
8 Cleveland v. 9 Northern
5 Conley v. 12 Northern Guilford
4 Eastern Guilford v. 13 Hillside
3 Lee County v. 14 Smith, Ben L.
6 Orange v. 11 Cape Fear
7 Southeast Guilford v. 10 Dudley
2 New Hanover v. 15 West Brunswick
West Bracket
1 Mount Tabor v. 16 Ashbrook
8 Watauga v. 9 Asheville
5 Marvin Ridge v. 12 Sun Valley
4 Alexander Central v. 13 Cuthbertson
3 South Iredell v. 14 Northwest Cabarrus
6 Brown v. 11 Erwin
7 Southwest Guilford v. 10 Statesville
2 Reynolds, A.C. v. 15 Parkland
3A Playoffs
East Bracket
1 Western Alamance v. 16 Eastern Wayne
8 Fike v. 9 Triton
5 Jacksonville v. 12 Northside-Jacksonville
4 Sanford v. 13 Rocky Mount
3 Southern Nash v. 14 Westover
6 Eastern Alamance v. 11 Northeast Guilford
7 Smith, E.E. v. 10 West Carteret
2 Havelock v. 15 Williams
West Bracket
1 Charlotte Catholic v. 16 West Caldwell
8 Cramer v. 9 Concord
5 Weddington v. 12 Hickory
4 Huss v. 13 West Rowan
3 Robinson v. 14 Tuscola
6 Crest v. 11 Monroe
7 Rockingham County v. 10 Freedom
2 Kings Mountain v. 15 Forestview
2AA Playoffs
East Bracket
1 East Duplin v. 16 St. Pauls
8 Bunn v. 9 West Stokes
5 Nash Central v. 12 T.W. Andrews
4 Randleman v. 13 Roanoke Rapids
3 South Granville v. 14 Washington
6 West Craven v. 11 Richlands
7 Ledford Senior v. 10 Anson
2 North Davidson v. 15 Forest Hills
West Bracket
1 South Point v 16 West Iredell
8 Shelby v. 9 Newton-Conover
5 Maiden v. 12 Foard
4 Mount Pleasant v. 13 East Lincoln
3 Franklin v. 14 Smoky Mountain
6 Wilkes Central v. 11 Pisgah
7 North Surry v. 10 Patton
2 Hibriten v. 15 Bandys
2A Playoffs
East Bracket
1 Northeastern v. 16 Bertie
8 First Flight v. 9 Clinton
5 Wallace-Rose Hill v. 12 Ayden-Grifton
4 Beddingfield v. 13 Farmville Central
3 Southwest Onslow v. 14 Hertford County
6 Southwest Edgecombe v. 11 Hertford County
7 Kinston v. 10 Greene Central
2 East Bladen v. 15 Kenan
West Bracket
1 Reidsville v. 16 West Lincoln
8 East Rutherford v. 9 East Montgomery
5 Graham v. 12 Lincolnton
4 South Columbus v. 13 Wheatmore
3 Herndersonville v. 14 Brevard
6 Salisbury v. 11 Red Springs
7 Whiteville v. 10 North Wilkes
2 Mountain Heritage v. 15 Lexington Senior
1AA Playoffs
East Bracket
1 Tarboro v. 16 BYE
8 Riverside v. 9 Princeton
5 West Montgomeryl v. 12 Rosewood
4 Granville Central v. BYE
6 Lakewood v. 11 Pender
7 Manteo v. 10 Gates County
2 Holmes v. 15 BYE
West Bracket
1 Mount Airy v. BYE
8 Polk County v. 9 North Rowan
5 Swain County v. 12 Cherryville
4 Bessemer City v. BYE
3 North Stanly v. BYE
6 Murphy v. 11 South Stanly
7 East Surry v. 10 Starmount
2 East Wilkes v. BYE
1A Playoffs
East Bracket
1 North Duplin v. BYE
8 Southside v. 9 Northside-Pinetown
5 Pamlico County v. 12 Albemarle
4 Columbia v. 13 BYE
3 South Robeson v. BYE
6 Plymouth v. 11 North Edgecombe
7 Southeast Halifax v. 10 South Creek
2 Northampton County v. BYE
West Bracket
1 Mitchell v. BYE
8 South Stokes v. 9 Community School of Davidson
5 Robbinsville v. Rossman
4 Mountain Island Charter v. BYE
3 Thomas Jefferson v. BYE
6 Elkin v. 11 Hayesville
7 Union Academy v. Alleghany
2 Cherokee v. BYE
