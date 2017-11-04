NC high school football playoff brackets released

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) — The North Carolina High School Athletic Association released their final version for the high school football playoff brackets Saturday afternoon.

First-round games will be held Friday at the higher seeds.

The NCHSAA released the original brackets Saturday morning but took them off the website a short time after, stating they didn’t use the most “up-to-date” information to decide the seeding.

The finalized matchups are listed below.

4AA Playoffs

East Bracket

1 Wake Forest v. BYE

8 Britt v. 9 Millbrook

5 Middle Creek v. 12 Laney

4 Sanderson v. BYE

3 Garner Magnet v. BYE

6 Pinecrest v. 11 Athens Drive

7 Leesville Road v. 10 Fuquay – Varina

2 Green Hope v. BYE

West Bracket

1 Mallard Creek v. BYE

8 Richmond v. 9 North Mecklenburg

5 Providence v. 12 South Mecklenburg

4 Page v. BYE

3 Butler v. BYE

6 Myers Park v. 11 East Mecklenburg

7 Hough v. 10 Ardrey Kell

2 West Forsyth v. 15 BYE

4A Playoffs

East Bracket

1 Scotland v. BYE

8 Jordan v. 9 Seventy-First

5 Overhills v. 12 Knightdale

4 South Central v. BYE

3 Cardinal Gibbons v. BYE

6 Heritage v. 11 Purnell Swett

7 Ragsdale v. 10 South View

2 Hoggard v. BYE

West Bracket

1 Harding University v. BYE

8 Porter Ridge v. 9 Davie

5 East Forsyth v. 12 Mooresville

4 West Mecklenburg v. BYE

3 Glenn v. BYE

6 Vance v. 11 Reynolds, R.J.

7 Hickory Ridge v. 10 West Charlotte

2 South Caldwell v. BYE

3AA Playoffs

East Bracket

1 Clayton v. 16 Northwood

8 Cleveland v. 9 Northern

5 Conley v. 12 Northern Guilford

4 Eastern Guilford v. 13 Hillside

3 Lee County v. 14 Smith, Ben L.

6 Orange v. 11 Cape Fear

7 Southeast Guilford v. 10 Dudley

2 New Hanover v. 15 West Brunswick

West Bracket

1 Mount Tabor v. 16 Ashbrook

8 Watauga v. 9 Asheville

5 Marvin Ridge v. 12 Sun Valley

4 Alexander Central v. 13 Cuthbertson

3 South Iredell v. 14 Northwest Cabarrus

6 Brown v. 11 Erwin

7 Southwest Guilford v. 10 Statesville

2 Reynolds, A.C. v. 15 Parkland

3A Playoffs

East Bracket

1 Western Alamance v. 16 Eastern Wayne

8 Fike v. 9 Triton

5 Jacksonville v. 12 Northside-Jacksonville

4 Sanford v. 13 Rocky Mount

3 Southern Nash v. 14 Westover

6 Eastern Alamance v. 11 Northeast Guilford

7 Smith, E.E. v. 10 West Carteret

2 Havelock v. 15 Williams

West Bracket

1 Charlotte Catholic v. 16 West Caldwell

8 Cramer v. 9 Concord

5 Weddington v. 12 Hickory

4 Huss v. 13 West Rowan

3 Robinson v. 14 Tuscola

6 Crest v. 11 Monroe

7 Rockingham County v. 10 Freedom

2 Kings Mountain v. 15 Forestview

2AA Playoffs

East Bracket

1 East Duplin v. 16 St. Pauls

8 Bunn v. 9 West Stokes

5 Nash Central v. 12 T.W. Andrews

4 Randleman v. 13 Roanoke Rapids

3 South Granville v. 14 Washington

6 West Craven v. 11 Richlands

7 Ledford Senior v. 10 Anson

2 North Davidson v. 15 Forest Hills

West Bracket

1 South Point v 16 West Iredell

8 Shelby v. 9 Newton-Conover

5 Maiden v. 12 Foard

4 Mount Pleasant v. 13 East Lincoln

3 Franklin v. 14 Smoky Mountain

6 Wilkes Central v. 11 Pisgah

7 North Surry v. 10 Patton

2 Hibriten v. 15 Bandys

2A Playoffs

East Bracket

1 Northeastern v. 16 Bertie

8 First Flight v. 9 Clinton

5 Wallace-Rose Hill v. 12 Ayden-Grifton

4 Beddingfield v. 13 Farmville Central

3 Southwest Onslow v. 14 Hertford County

6 Southwest Edgecombe v. 11 Hertford County

7 Kinston v. 10 Greene Central

2 East Bladen v. 15 Kenan

West Bracket

1 Reidsville v. 16 West Lincoln

8 East Rutherford v. 9 East Montgomery

5 Graham v. 12 Lincolnton

4 South Columbus v. 13 Wheatmore

3 Herndersonville v. 14 Brevard

6 Salisbury v. 11 Red Springs

7 Whiteville v. 10 North Wilkes

2 Mountain Heritage v. 15 Lexington Senior

1AA Playoffs

East Bracket

1 Tarboro v. 16 BYE

8 Riverside v. 9 Princeton

5 West Montgomeryl v. 12 Rosewood

4 Granville Central v. BYE

6 Lakewood v. 11 Pender

7 Manteo v. 10 Gates County

2 Holmes v. 15 BYE

West Bracket

1 Mount Airy v. BYE

8 Polk County v. 9 North Rowan

5 Swain County v. 12 Cherryville

4 Bessemer City v. BYE

3 North Stanly v. BYE

6 Murphy v. 11 South Stanly

7 East Surry v. 10 Starmount

2 East Wilkes v. BYE

1A Playoffs

East Bracket

1 North Duplin v. BYE

8 Southside v. 9 Northside-Pinetown

5 Pamlico County v. 12 Albemarle

4 Columbia v. 13 BYE

3 South Robeson v. BYE

6 Plymouth v. 11 North Edgecombe

7 Southeast Halifax v. 10 South Creek

2 Northampton County v. BYE

West Bracket

1 Mitchell v. BYE

8 South Stokes v. 9 Community School of Davidson

5 Robbinsville v. Rossman

4 Mountain Island Charter v. BYE

3 Thomas Jefferson v. BYE

6 Elkin v. 11 Hayesville

7 Union Academy v. Alleghany

2 Cherokee v. BYE

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.