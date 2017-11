ASHEBORO, N.C. (WFMY) — A woman is accused of breaking into homes and then posting the crimes on YouTube.

The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office said Ashley Ball brought her 2-year-old daughter and a teen with her to break into the houses.

Ball was arrested and charged with breaking and entering and child endangerment.

Other law enforcement agencies are looking into her social media posts for other places she could have broken into, officials said.

