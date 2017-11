SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) — A tanker ran aground in Southport Saturday afternoon.

It happened in the intracoastal waterway near River Drive.

According to the Coast Guard, the call came in around 1:45 p.m.

The captain of the tanker said there was an issue with the propulsion which caused the tanker to run aground.

The Coast Guard is currently evaluating the situation to figure out how to get the ship out safely.

There were no injuries reported.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.