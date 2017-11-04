U.S. service member killed in Afghanistan, military says

A US military helicopter flies over the site of a suicide bomb that struck a NATO convoy in Kandahar south of Kabul, Afghanistan, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017. A suicide bomber struck a NATO convoy near the southern Afghan city of Kandahar on Wednesday, causing casualties, the U.S. military said. (AP Photo)

WASHINGTON (CBS News) — The U.S. military says an American service member was killed in Afghanistan on Saturday afternoon.

The U.S. command in Afghanistan said the service member died of injuries sustained during an operation in Logar province in the eastern part of the country. The military didn’t release the service member’s identity or any details about the circumstances of the death.

“On behalf of U.S. Forces – Afghanistan, we offer our deepest condolences to the family of our fallen brother,” said Gen. John Nicholson, commander of U.S. forces in the country. “Despite this tragic event, we remain steadfast in our commitment to the Afghan people and to support them in our mutual fight against terrorism.”

The fatality is the second recent death of a U.S. service member in Logar province. Jacob M. Sims, a 36-year-old chief warrant officer from Juneau, Alaska, was killed on Oct. 27 in a helicopter crash. Six other service members were injured in the attack, which the Pentagon said was not caused by enemy fire.

