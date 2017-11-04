Wake Forest man pleads guilty in kidnapping, sex assault of acquaintance

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — A Wake Forest man pleaded guilty Friday to a kidnapping and sex assault that took place over the summer, officials said.

Kennedy Marquez Beltran, 19 at the time, was sought after the kidnapping and rape of an acquaintance on July 26, according to a news release from the town of Wake Forest.

Beltran, of West Oak Avenue in Wake Forest, was captured shortly after authorities said that he was wanted in the crimes.

Originally, officials obtained warrants against Beltran for second-degree rape, three counts of second-degree sex offense, kidnapping, assault by strangulation, assault on a female and communicating threats.

Friday, as part of a plea agreement, Beltran pleaded guilty in Wake County Superior Court to first-degree kidnapping and sexual battery.

Beltran will serve between 44 and 65 months (3.6 to 5.4 years) in prison.

He will also be required to register as a sex offender.