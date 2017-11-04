Young Durham woman grazed by gunfire in drive-by shooting

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A young Durham woman was grazed by gunfire in a drive-by shooting Saturday night, police said.

The incident happened just before 9:45 p.m. as the 18-year-old was walking in the 1200 block of Hanover Street, according to Durham police.

A car passed by her and shots were fired from the car, police said.

The woman suffered a grazing wound to her face from the gunfire, according to officials.

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

There is no description of the car or suspects, but police are at the hospital interviewing the victim, officials said.