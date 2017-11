RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — One person died in a crash on Interstate 40 in Raleigh near the Wade Avenue exit Sunday morning, officials said.

The crash happened around 10:30 when a van traveling east with four occupants ran off the highway and hit a tree, according to Raleigh police.

All four from the van were taken to a local hospital.

One person later died at the hospital, according to Raleigh police.

The highway was completely reopened by 4 p.m.