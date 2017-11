ORANGE COUNTY, N.C. – One person was injured after Orange County EMS unit collided with another vehicle shortly before noon today. According to Orange County 911, the ambulance was not responding to a call when it collided with another vehicle on Washington Street near Mattress Factory Rd near Mebane. One person was transported to a local hospital with unknown injuries. North Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. We will bring you more details as they become available.

