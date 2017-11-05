11th annual City of Oaks Marathon raises $65,000 for charities

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — About 4,000 people from across the country woke up bright and early Sunday, laced up their shoes, and headed to Hillsborough Street for the 11th annual City of Oaks Marathon.

Racers had the option to run a full marathon, half marathon, 10k, or 5k — and there was also kid’s mile.

Along the route, of course, family, friends and even CBS North Carolina’s own Sean Maroney, who emceed the event, cheered on the runners.

Among the thousands of runners, were racers young and old, and from novice to pro.

“We pretty much run every morning,” said Rachel Norton.

Norton and her husband came all the way from Colorado to run in the marathon. And it was well worth the trip, the pair said.

North and her husband placed first in the men and women’s half marathon.

“It was fun — I never won a marathon before,” said Norton.

Norton said this was just a warm-up the rest of the marathon season. Many other racers are prepared for a busy year.

However, for others, it’s not as easy to commit to the marathon.

“I started doing insurance because you never know what’s going to pop up,” said Sherika Simpson.

Simpson is from Apex. She registered for the City of Oaks Marathon the last few years, but this is the first time she’s been able to do it.

In the past, other priorities came first.

“I was deployed. I was scheduled to be home later that year, but didn’t make it back,” she said.

Simpson is in the Army Reserve and was deployed in Afghanistan for nine months.

Now she’s home and finally got the chance to run with her friends.

After getting the chance to run her 10k, she was ready for the rest of her Sunday: “Nap then brunch,” said Simpson.

This year the City of Oaks Marathon raised about $65k for local charities.