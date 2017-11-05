13 people displaced after Durham apartment fire

Published:

DURHAM, N.C (WNCN) –  An early morning fire displaced 13 people at an apartment complex in Durham.  Firefighters were dispatched to a structure fire at 200 Seven Oaks Rd.  Once firefighters arrived on scene,  there was heaving fire showing  from both floors of the apartment building.  The fire caused severe damage to the apartment which caught fire.  Nearby apartments sustained smoke and water damage.  It took firefighters roughly 17 minutes to get the fire under control.  Firefighters said there were no injuries and unattended cooking was the cause of the fire.  Red Cross was called to assist the families displaced by the fire..

