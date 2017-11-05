Durham pedestrian critically injured in hit-and-run, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A pedestrian was critically injured in a Durham hit-and-run Saturday night.

The incident happened just before 11:45 p.m. when the man was in the intersection of Holloway Street and Hoover Road, Durham police said.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital and is listed in critical, but stable condition.

The suspect vehicle, described as a mid- to late-90s white or gray possibly Ford/Mercury SUV, fled the scene, police said. Police said the license plate on the vehicle is NC PFT-7694.

The vehicle, which should have substantial front-end damage, was last seen headed west on Holloway Street toward downtown Durham, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.