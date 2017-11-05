School officials make plans as Franklin County boil-water order continues

LOUISBURG, N.C. (WNCN) — Franklin County schools have made contingency plans as a boil-water order continued into its second day in areas of the county.

Sunday night, officials confirmed that Franklin County Public Utilities was continuing a mandatory boil water order for all its customers.

The order was issued mid-day Saturday because of a water leak repair at N.C. 56 and U.S. 1 in Franklinton, the utility said.

Low pressure from the leak increases the potential for siphonage and the chance of bacteria developing in the water system, officials said in a news release.

Water authority officials that any water that is used for human consumption must be boiled even after service is restored.

Franklin County Water advises when boiling the water, to boil the water for at least one minute which should kill any disease-causing organisims that might be present in the water. This includes drinking water, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes and hands, along with food preparations.

Bottled water is also recommended as a substitute, authorities say. The utility said they would post updates about the boil-water order on their Facebook page.

Meanwhile on Sunday Franklin County Schools said it had a plan to deal with the boil water order.

School officials said large water coolers will be at each affected school Monday morning and more will be delivered more as needed.

“The school nutrition department is aware of the issue and will take all necessary precautions in preparation of any food or drink served to our children or faculty,” Franklin County School officials said in a news release.

The 10 schools that are served by Franklin County Public Utilities are:

Bunn Elementary

Bunn Middle

Bunn High School

Cedar Creek Middle

Franklinton Elementary

Franklinton Middle

Franklinton High

Long Mill Elementary

Vine Academy

Youngsville Elementary