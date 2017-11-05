Inmate found dead in Durham County jail

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — An inmate died Sunday in the Durham County Detention Center, officials said.

The 40-year-old man was found unresponsive in his cell, according to a news release from Durham County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Tamara Gibbs.

“While the investigation is in its early stages, preliminary findings suggest the inmate died of natural causes,” Gibbs said.

Officials are conducting an investigation into the death, which is a routine practice, Gibbs added.

The man’s identity will be released after his family is contacted.

