Mild Monday, then cooler and wetter midweek

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) —After a cloudy morning, some sun came out Sunday afternoon and temperatures warmed to near normal levels. Monday will be even milder, but a cold front will move through Monday night and cooler below normal temperatures will then take over for the rest of the week.

On Sunday, the Triangle had a high of 70 after a morning low of 51; while Fayetteville had a high of 66 after a morning low of 59. The normal high this time of year is 67 with a normal low of 44.

Some patchy fog could develop overnight and early Monday morning. Otherwise clouds will give way to partly sunny skies on Monday and highs will reach well into the 70s out ahead of our next weather maker, a cold front.

That cold front will slip through Monday night; and with it an isolated shower or thundershower will be possible.

That front will settle just to our south on Tuesday and cooler air will filter in. Some patchy areas of rain will be possible on Tuesday. The front will continue to sit just to our south on Wednesday and impulses of instability will move along it on Wednesday and Thursday. So rain will be possible on Wednesday and Thursday with temperatures even chillier. Highs should stay in the 50s both those days.

Drier air will be the rule next Friday and Saturday with continued cool temperatures. Another system will move toward central North Carolina next Sunday, so increasing clouds will be in the forecast, and so will a chance of a shower.

Tonight will be partly cloudy with some patchy fog developing overnight. The overnight low will be 57. Winds will be light out of the southwest.

Monday will be cloudy to partly sunny and mild. The high will be 77. Winds will be southwest 5 to 12 mph.

Monday Night will be mostly cloudy with an isolated shower or thundershower possible. The overnight low will be 58. Winds will be light and variable. T

he rain risk will be 20 percent.

Tuesday will be mainly cloudy with some patchy areas of rain possible. The high will be 66; winds will be northeast 5 to 10 mph. The rain risk will be 40 percent.

Wednesday will be cloudy with rain possible. The high will be 57; after a morning low of 48. The rain risk will be 50 percent.

Thursday will be cloudy with rain possible. The high will be 58; after a morning low of 46. The rain risk will be 50 percent.

Friday will become mostly sunny. The high will be near 60, after a morning low of 42.

Saturday will be mostly sunny and brisk. The high will be 56, after a morning low of 37.

Next Sunday will have increasing clouds with a chance of a PM shower. The high will be 58, after a morning low of 42. The rain risk will be 30 percent.

This forecast was prepared by the CBS North Carolina weather team and is based on the latest information available and years of weather forecasting in North Carolina. It was not produced by a computer like many forecasts you find on the web, social media and smart phone apps.

