Moore County man dies in motorcycle crash

FOXFIRE VILLAGE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Moore County man died Sunday afternoon when his motorcycle crashed, officials said.

The incident happened around 5 p.m. along Richmond Road in Foxfire Village, according to fire officials.

The driver died when his motorcycle went off the right side of the road and he was ejected, authorities said.

The man who died was from Jackson Springs. No one else was injured and no other vehicles were apparently involved, fire officials said.

Moore County EMS, Foxfire police, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, and the West End Fire and Rescue responded to the crash scene.