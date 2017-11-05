NC man shot, killed after answering front door

Deputies arrested the suspect connected to a shooting in Catawba County.

Around 6:40 a.m. Sunday morning, deputies arrested Tony Allen Brittain II for allegedly killing Kevin Hefner.

The deadly shooting happened around 6 p.m. at a home in the 4000 block of Old Catawba Road near Claremont.

Deputies say they found 28-year-old Hefner on the scene with a gunshot wound to the chest.

Hefner was pronounced dead on the scene, officers say.

Deputies say Hefner was shot in the doorway of his home after a man had reportedly knocked on the door.

The suspect reportedly got into the passenger side of a black car and fled from the home heading south on Highway 10, the sheriff’s office said.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.