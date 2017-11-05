NC police officer walks in on armed robbery in progress

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) — Police arrested a man in connection with an armed robbery in north Charlotte Sunday.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police arrested Ronald Lynch Jr. for allegedly robbing a Circle K gas station on Mallard Creek Road at 5:10 a.m. Sunday morning.

Officials say Lynch entered the gas station and brandished a firearm demanding money. Lynch then forced the store clerk into the back office area at gunpoint.

Police later located the gun in the back office.

The clerk proceeded to run out of the back office after hearing the front door of the store open, police say.

According to reports, upon the officer’s arrival, the store clerk said that there was a suspect in the back office with a firearm and the clerk continued to run out of the building.

Lynch followed police instructions when asked to come out of the office. He was taken into custody after walking out, officials say.

Lynch is being charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and kidnapping.

