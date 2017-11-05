People attending mass in Raleigh on edge after Texas church shooting

By Published:
Archangel Catholic Church in Raleigh. Photo by Kelly Kennedy/CBS North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — People attending Sunday mass in Raleigh were on edge following a deadly shooting at a Texas church.

CLICK TO VIEW 17 PHOTOS RELATED TO THE TEXAS CHURCH SHOOTING
The priest at St. Raphael the Archangel Catholic Church in Raleigh, Peter Murray, called the shooting a terrible shame. He said it was ironic that people gathering to pray for peace were victims of such a violent act.

A gunman shot and killed 26 churchgoers in Texas on Sunday morning. Parishioners in Raleigh say this incident hit too close to home.

“It’s heartbreaking,” said parishioner, Walter Hernandez. “I want to send my condolences to all the families who lost loved ones and as a Christian, we’ll keep you in our prayers.”

“It seems a shame that it’s done again in a church,” Father Murray said. “So many of these things have been attacking church people.”

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

Murray believes laws need to change.

“They say, ‘Oh well the gun control is not gonna do anything’,” Murray said.

“But I think the availability of guns is still a sad commentary really, a tremendous availability. I’m not saying it would solve all the problems. It wouldn’t solve all, but it would solve some. It would help,” he added.

Many of the parishioners told CBS North Carolina they were a little afraid to come to mass, but they say their faith is stronger than their fear.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s