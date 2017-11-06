83-year-old victim, good Samaritans keep robber from getting away, police say

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. (WFLA) — Police say an 83-year-old woman took action and fought back against a woman who was trying to take money from her outside a bank Monday morning.

The incident happened just before 9:30 a.m. outside the Bank of America on Tarpon Avenue.

The 83-year-old victim had just left the bank and was standing next to her car in the parking lot when another car pulled up behind her.

Police say 31-year-old Jennifer Denise Kearin got out of the car and demanded that the victim give her money. The victim had already put her purse in her car and refused Kearin’s demands.

Kearin then threatened the victim, according to police, and told the 83-year-old she had a firearm in her car that she would get if the woman didn’t give her money.

Officers say Kearin then went into the victim’s car and took her purse.

The 83-year-old then resisted and grabbed Kearin to prevent her from leaving with her purse. Kearin got back into her car with the victim still holding onto her shirt, but police say she couldn’t get away because two other people at the bank noticed what was happening and stopped their cars behind the suspect, blocking her in so she couldn’t leave.

Officers who arrived at the scene saw a large group of people surrounding Kearin’s car and said the 83-year-old was still holding onto the woman’s shirt.

Kearin was arrested for armed robbery and violation of probation and was taken to the Pinellas County Jail.

The victim was not injured.