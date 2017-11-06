Durham man sought for felony stalking and other charges, police say

By Published:
Judah Immanuel James in a photo from Durham police.

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police are asking the public to help them find a man who is wanted on several charges including felony stalking and violations of domestic violence protective orders.

Police issued a news release Monday about Judah Immanuel James, 29, who is sought on more than a dozen charges, officials said.

James is described by police as 6 feet to 6 feet 3 inches tall and about 160 pounds with brown eyes. Police said he is bald or has very short hair.

Police said James is known to frequent the areas of Nightfall Court and Eastway Avenue.

Anyone with information on James’ whereabouts is asked to call Investigator T. Blake at (919) 560-4910, ext. 29282 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.

