Hackers replace school websites with pro-Islamic State messages, officials say

GLOUCESTER COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Websites belonging to the public school system in Gloucester County, Virginia, were replaced overnight Sunday with images of Sadam Hussein and a pro-Islamic State message, officials confirmed.

The school system’s pages were affected after its hosting site was hacked.

Jim Brogan, IT Director for Gloucester schools, says the sheriff’s office alerted Superintendent Walter Clemons about the hack around 2 a.m. Monday.

Atlanta-based schooldesk.net took the sites down at 6:30 a.m., according to Brogan. Multiple school divisions that use this hosting site were affected.