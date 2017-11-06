Man steals truck from NC gas station with boys, 9 & 13, inside

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Two young boys had to jump from a vehicle after police say a man stole it from a Charlotte gas station with the two boys inside.

According to police, the truck was stolen from a Quick Trip Express along Clanton Road Sunday night around 5:25 p.m. Sunday. Police say a man and woman went into the store and left the truck running.

A man, described as a male with a medium build and a short afro haircut, believed to be in his 20s wearing a gray jack and blue jeans, jumped into the 2016 Ford F150. Inside were two boys, 9 and 13 years old.

According to police, the 9-year-old immediately jumped out of the vehicle and the 13-year-old did the same a short time later as the vehicle was traveling southbound on South Tryon Street.

Neither boy was injured from jumping out of the truck.

According to police, the truck and suspect have still not been found.

The license plate on the vehicle is North Carolina EHL-1426.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 911. The public can also call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or visit the Crime Stoppers mobile app website at http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.

