Memorial held for 2nd woman killed in NC prison escape attempt

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) – On Sunday afternoon, family and friends remembered one of the victims of the attempted prison escape in Pasquotank County.

Wendy Shannon, 49, died Monday night following the attacks inside the prison on October 12, according to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety.

Shannon, a correctional officer, was critically injured in the attack. She started her career with the Department of Public Safety at the prison in Elizabeth City four years ago.

The memorial took place in the Burnim Fine Arts Center at Elizabeth City State University.

“Our hearts are broken at the passing of Officer Shannon. Our deepest condolences go out to the Shannon family during this difficult time,” Department of Public Safety Secretary Erik A. Hooks said in a news release.

Shannon is one of four employees who died after the attempted break.

Correctional Officer Justin Smith and Correctional Enterprises Manager Veronica Darden died the day of attacks, according to officials. Geoffrey Howe, a maintenance mechanic at Pasquotank Correctional Institution, died Thursday evening.

District Attorney Andrew Womble tells WAVY-TV four inmates involved in the failed escape at the prison have been indicted on several charges, including two counts each of first-degree murder.

North Carolina flew flags at half-staff on Wednesday in remembrance of Shannon.

The N.C. Department of Public Safety said the prison continues to be on lockdown.

