NC caregivers charged after disabled man found in wheelchair along road

MEBANE, N.C. (WFMY) – Two Alamance County women were charged with felony abuse of a disabled adult and animal cruelty after a man in their care was found on the side of the road last month.

Deputies found a 63-year-old disabled man in a wheelchair alone on the side of Thom Road off Hwy 54 in October. He was found incoherent and sent to the hospital.

Reecha Beebe Dixon, 69, and Tina Marie King, 51, were arrested after the investigation determined the man lived at their address in Gouden Lane in Mebane and that they were his caretakers, officials said.

Three animals were seized from their home when the search warrant was executed, leading to the animal cruelty charges.

Dixon and King are being held in the Alamance County Detention Center under a $150,000 secured bond.

