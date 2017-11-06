NC gunmen shoot man multiple times after he fights back during robbery

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Robbers shot a man who fought back at a New Bern apartment Sunday night, police said.

Officers responded to reports of gunshots at the Copperfield Apartments around 8:40 p.m.

Two men with handguns forced their way into an apartment, where they demanded money and shot a victim multiple times after he fought back, New Bern police said.

The shooting victim, Gregory Alexander Williams, was taken to CarolinaEast Medical Center and then Vidant Medical Center.

Police said it was a targeted robbery, and the public is not in danger.

The robbers were described as two men, one wearing a green sweatshirt with black bandanna across his face, and the other wearing a black hoodie, dark jeans and a white face covering.

Police said the two men may have fled in a dark sedan.

The New Bern Police Department is investigating and anyone with information is asked to call 252-633-2020.