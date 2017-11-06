NC mom’s live-in boyfriend sought after 2-year-old boy murdered, police say

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) — Police in Gaston County are asking for the public’s help locating a man charged with murder in the death of a 2-year-old boy.

Marquis Julius Graham, 25, is wanted on a first-degree murder warrant in the death of 2-year-old Kye Abdul Rashid. Officials say Graham and Rashid’s mother brought the toddler to CaroMont Regional Medical Center Sunday afternoon.

The young boy later died at the hospital.

Investigators say Graham and the victim’s mother were dating and living together.

They did not say what evidence led to Graham being charged in the boy’s death.

Anyone with information about the incident or Graham’s whereabouts are asked to call Detective Sampson with Gaston County Police at 704-866-3320 or Crime Stoppers at 704-861-8000.

