NC motorcyclist dies in crash; helmet was not DOT-approved, officials say

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) – A motorcyclist was killed on Sunday morning in Robeson County when he ran off the road, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Sgt. R.D. Wright said James Scotty Oxendine, 41, of Gene Road in Pembroke died in the crash.

At about 6:50 a.m. on Sunday, Oxendine was traveling south on Chicken Rd. about six miles northeast of Pembroke, Wright said.

Oxendine then ran off the left side of the road, and his 2012 Harley Davidson motorcycle hit a ditch, Wright said. Oxendine was thrown off the motorcycle, which then hit a tree.

Oxendine was wearing a helmet, but according to a report compiled by Trooper B.L. Bullard, the helmet was not an officially DOT-approved helmet.

It is unclear if that contributed to Oxendine’s fatal injuries. Wright also said it is unclear what caused Oxendine to run off the road.