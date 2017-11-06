Pair charged in Raleigh murder of ex-ECU football player, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man wanted for the murder of an ex-East Carolina University football player at the Bahama Breeze restaurant back in June surrendered to officers Monday night, Raleigh Police said.

Ashanti Bennett, 33, of Greenville, is being held at the Wake County Detention Center without bond for the murder of Anthony Domonique Lennon, according to police.

Bennett, who is the only person charged with murder in the case, will appear in court on Tuesday.

Police also said another suspect in the case, Jamar Allen, was arrested in Charlotte on Friday.

Allen, 22, is charged with felony conspiracy to murder and is now booked at the Wake County jail under a $1 million bond.

Lennon, 24, was found just before 10 p.m. June 23. He was lying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds, officials said, and was pronounced dead at the scene outside the Bahama Breeze restaurant along Wake Forest Road.

At the end of October, police arrested three others in the murder case.

Wantavius Burney Jackson and Clifton Jason Spellman III also have conspiracy charges.

Stephanie Chayanne Owens is charged with accessory after the fact to murder in connection with this same incident.

Police say the investigation continues.