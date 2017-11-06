Police file felony charges against ex-UNC student after fire, explosion



CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – Arrest warrants have been issued for six felony charges against the former UNC student accused of starting a fire on the Chapel Hill campus last week.

Joshua Daniel Edwards is in custody and is being evaluated at the hospital following the Nov. 2 fire and explosion. He has not yet been formally arrested.

According to UNC officials, the warrants are for charges of:

Felony count of “malicious use of explosives to inflict injury”

Felony count of “malicious use of explosives to damage property”

Felony count of “assembling a weapon of mass destruction”

Felony count of “Setting fire to grass / grassland”

Felony count of “Assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury”

Felony count of “filing a false police report”

A fire was started at “Davie Poplar” just before 4 p.m. A device also exploded at that same scene.

UNC professor Daniel Reichart is also in the hospital recovering from his injuries suffered from that explosion.

Reichart tried to put the fire out when a package exploded causing first- and second-degree burns to his body.

Edwards, 24, was at one time a student at UNC, records show.